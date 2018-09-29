Police search for missing 16-year-old in Camden

The Camden County Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager from the Central Waterfront.Police are searching for 16-year-old David Kellum, who was reported missing Saturday from his home on the 300 block of Clinton Street.Kellum is described as a black male, 5'5", 105-pounds with black hair and brown eyes.He was last seen wearing a black and red Nike Air Jordan shirt, blue jeans and black Nike sneakers.Anyone with information on Kellum's whereabouts are asking to call the Camden County Police Department tip line at 856-757-7042.------