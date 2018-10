The Haverford Township Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 60-year-old Jerome Jay Jacobs.Jacobs was last seen driving a silver Audi Q5 with PA license plate JTM2896 around 5 a.m. Sunday, but he never arrived at his destination.If you or anyone you know has information regarding the whereabouts of Jerome Jay Jacobs, you are asked to call police at 610-565-6500.------