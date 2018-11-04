Police seek assistance in locating missing elderly man from Stafford Township

New Jersey State Police and the Stafford Township Police Department are asking for help finding 65-year-old Bu Quach.Police say he was last seen on surveillance video around 11:30 p.m. Friday at the Manahawkin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.Officials say he suffers from PTSD, dementia, Parkinson's Disease and is diabetic.He is described as 5'5", 120-pounds with black Asian symbols tattooed on both forearms.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.------