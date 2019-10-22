halloween

Popeye's popular Spicy Chicken Sandwich turned into Halloween costume

The popularity over Popeye's Spicy Chicken sandwich drove Americans crazy over the summer.

Well now, you can capture the craze, in a costume.

It's called the "sold out chicken sandwich costume." It features a brown bodysuit, a ruffled bodice, and a white 'sold out' stamp.

Some people even waited in line to snag one but you won't have to because Yandy.com is selling the costume for about $80.

Like the sandwich, you will want to get one before they're gone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhalloweentrick or treatcostumes
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
The Lady Ghost of Golden Gate Park
When to watch Charlie Brown Halloween special this week
Man's epic Halloween light show illuminates California neighborhood
Where's the candy? Nextdoor offers trick or treating map
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple dies in Torresdale fire, 2 others injured
$30K reward offered after toddler killed, baby shot
2 men arrested at Philly Starbucks seek to turn an injustice into good
NJ teens accused of using racial slurs, urinating on girl
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Hearing today on plastic bag ban in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp today, steadier rain tonight
Show More
Police seek man who allegedly recorded woman in a retail store bathroom
Philadelphia firefighters battle massive blaze at auto garage
Security guard fired after using racial slur to teach student reinstated
Trader Joe's opens 2nd Center City Philadelphia store
Sports documentary told through lens of Eagles fans
More TOP STORIES News