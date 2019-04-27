Society

Potentially toxic chemicals found in York County drinking water

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Residents in York County, Pennsylvania are highly concerned after potentially toxic chemicals were found in the community's drinking water.

Elevated levels of PFAS were found, which are commonly put inside household products -- like non-stick cookware.

One father, who wanted to remain anonymous, got emotional once hearing about the news.

He's worried the toxins had an impact on his son's small birth size.

"When I read that paragraph that says there might be birth defects, that sticks out like a huge red flag," he said.

The EPA does not regulate PFAS, which means officials do not test for the chemical.

Authorities acted once a private citizen tested the water, which came back with more than twice the recommended amount.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywaterchemicals
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News