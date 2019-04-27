Potentially toxic chemicals found in York County drinking water

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Residents in York County, Pennsylvania are highly concerned after potentially toxic chemicals were found in the community's drinking water.Elevated levels of PFAS were found, which are commonly put inside household products -- like non-stick cookware.One father, who wanted to remain anonymous, got emotional once hearing about the news.He's worried the toxins had an impact on his son's small birth size."When I read that paragraph that says there might be birth defects, that sticks out like a huge red flag," he said.The EPA does not regulate PFAS, which means officials do not test for the chemical.Authorities acted once a private citizen tested the water, which came back with more than twice the recommended amount.