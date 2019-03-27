powerball

Powerball jackpot now $750 million; drawing Wednesday

Powerball drawing is Wednesday night: Tamala Edwards reports on Action News at 4 a.m., March 27, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (WPVI) -- The next drawing for what would be the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history is Wednesday night.

Officials say the odds of winning are roughly 1 in 292.2 million.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since the day after Christmas.

Twenty-four drawings since then have failed to produce a winner.

Largest U.S. Jackpots

Lottery officials say the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has ballooned to an estimated $750 million, which would be the fourth-largest grand lottery prize in U.S. history.

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)

3. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

4. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

5. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

6. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

7. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

8. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

9. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

10. $559.7 million, Powerball, Jan. 6, 2018 (one ticket, New Hampshire)
