lottery

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $625M

EMBED <>More Videos

Powerball jackpot grows to $625M: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at 4 a.m., March 21, 2019

No one won the jackpot in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

Overnight the Powerball jackpot sprung to $625 million, which means you have another chance to try your luck.

This is now the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in history and the seventh-largest prize of any game played in the U.S.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

If you were to win, the cash option would be $380 million, before taxes.

The next drawing is Saturday night.

You should still check your tickets from Wednesday night's drawing because you may have matched some of the numbers for a prize.

The winning numbers for Wednesday were 10-14-50-53-63, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018, when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million. The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 30-34-39-53-67 with a Powerball of 11.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
LOTTERY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
Powerball winning numbers drawn for $550M lottery jackpot
TOP STORIES
Man killed in Germantown bar robbery
Stray bullets from double shooting in SW Philly strike nearby homes
AccuWeather: Rain All Day Today, Steadiest This Afternoon
Driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal Coatesville crash
Store owners on edge after 'Double-Barrel Bandit' robbery
Study: Drinking tea that is too hot can lead to cancer
Flyers headed to Europe for season opener
Show More
Reading Eagle files for bankruptcy protection
Take a look inside the controversial 'Flintstone House'
Dismembered teen's family testifies about impact of death
Malnourished pit bull, 5 pups rescued from Chesco home
New Zealand bans all assault weapons after mosque shootings, prime minister says
More TOP STORIES News