Powerball winning numbers drawn for $550M jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (WPVI) -- Another night, another chance to win a giant lottery jackpot.

On Wednesday night, it will be a $550 million Powerball prize. It will come only a day after no one won a $625 million Mega Millions jackpot, causing that prize to grow to $750 million.

Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers were: 04-19-23-25-49, Powerball: 14



Tuesday's winning Mega Million numbers were: 12-14-26-28-33 and a Megaball of 9.



The Mega Millions prize is now the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

It's only the second time both of the national lottery games have topped $500 million.

Customers had no shortage of ideas of what they do with the prize money.

"I would pay off my house. I would take care of my daughters and I would move far away," said Vanessa Foreman.

"I would make sure my family is taken care of," added Mary Suber.

On Tuesday night, there was a Match 5 winner in New Jersey, who matched all five white balls worth $1 million. The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, January 15.

The prizes have grown so massive because it has been months since anyone has matched all six numbers and won either jackpot. The odds of winning it all are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million for Powerball and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.

The jackpots listed by the lotteries are for winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Powerball would be an estimated $411.4 million and for Mega Millions would be $550.6 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
