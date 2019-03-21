lottery

Powerball winning numbers drawn for $550M lottery jackpot

EMBED <>More Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

The Powerball jackpot grew again after no one won Saturday night's drawing. Since there was no jackpot winner, the top prize for Wednesday's drawing has grown to $550 million.

Wednesday's winning numbers are: 10-14-50-53-63 Powerball: 21

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

This drawing will come just weeks after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million. The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 30-34-39-53-67 with a Powerball of 11.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
LOTTERY
$1M Powerball ticket sold at ShopRite in Roxborough
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
TOP STORIES
Driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal Coatesville crash
AccuWeather: Rainy Thursday from Start to Finish
'I was scared to death': Store owners on edge after 'Double-Barrel Bandit' robbery
Dismembered teen's family testifies about impact of death
Malnourished pit bull, 5 pups rescued from Chester County home
New Zealand bans all assault weapons after mosque shootings, prime minister says
Beverage bandit smashes through Delco beer store, steals 2 beers
Show More
Long lines for water ice, people in the parks signal the start of Spring
Family home in jeopardy after faulty construction next door
Lawsuit: Olive Garden stuffed mushrooms severely burned woman, 'death was imminent'
Lifelong Eagles fan celebrates 90th birthday by skydiving with family
Sources: Feds seize roughly 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News