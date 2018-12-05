GEORGE H.W. BUSH

Pres. George HW Bush celebrated with praise and humor at cathedral farewell

Pres. George W. Bush delivers eulogy at father's funeral

Humor is creeping its way into the somber ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral to remember the life of former President George H.W. Bush.

Former President George W. Bush says he told his father just before he died that he had been a "wonderful dad" and that he loved him. Delivering a eulogy at the elder Bush's funeral on Wednesday, George W. Bush said his father's "last words on earth were 'I love you, too.'

Presidential historian Jon Meacham was the first speaker on Wednesday and said that on the primary campaign trail in New Hampshire Bush once grabbed the hand of a department store mannequin while asking for votes. Meacham says when Bush realized his mistake he said, "Never know. Gotta ask."
Jon Meacham, Presidential Historian and Author, delivers eulogy for Pres. George HW Bush



Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney has praised former U.S. President George H.W. Bush as a strong world leader who helped oversee the end of the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union and was "responsible for the North American Free Trade Agreement" with Canada and Mexico.
Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, who served during former President George H.W. Bush's term, delivered a tribute to his friend and praised him for his courage, principle and honor.



Former Sen. Alan Simpson has hailed his old friend George H.W. Bush as man of humility, a commodity the Wyoming Republican says is rare in the capital.
Former Senator Alan Simpson shares funny moment in eulogy for Pres. George HW Bush

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
