Known as the nation's first comprehensive civil rights law addressing the needs of people, it also prevents discrimination in employment, public services, public accommodations and telecommunications.
The act was signed on July 26, 1990. It's a day Bush recalls in his video as a "special day for many," including himself.
"Let the shameful wall of exclusion finally come tumbling down," Bush said.
