SOCIETY

PEN PALS: President George HW Bush secretly sponsored Filipino boy for 10 years

EMBED </>More Videos

President George H.W. Bush sponsored a boy from the Philippines for 10 years.

President George H.W. Bush never shied away from giving back to others and that continues to ring true even after his death.

The non-profit group Compassion International revealed that the president sponsored a 7-year-old boy in the Philippines named Timothy for 10 years.

Bush sent money that went toward Timothy's education, extracurricular activities and his meals.

The late president would use the pseudonym "G Walker" when he wrote letters to the boy.

RELATED: President George HW Bush's 'thousand points of light' legacy of service, volunteerism
But keeping the secret about the president's identity was no easy task.

A security team carefully screened each letter, but Bush would sometimes drop more hints than he was supposed to, like saying he'd been to the White House and that his dog Sadie had met a lot of famous people.

Timothy never caught on to the clues until much later. He found out that Bush was his sponsor when he graduated from the program in 2010.

SEE ALSO: Who are the children, grandchildren of the Bush political dynasty

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygeorge h.w. bushnon-profitu.s. & worldfeel goodpolitics
SOCIETY
Miss America may be leaving Atlantic City...again
The True Philadelphia Podcast with Matt O'Donnell
Philadelphia teen receives national honor for rescuing nephew
Wilmington homeless shelter to shut down
More Society
Top Stories
Chester Co. DA opens criminal investigation into Sunoco pipelines
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
3 more suspects charged in SW Philadelphia murders of 4 people
Police respond to domestic issue in Warminster
Children's Place infant snowsuits recalled due to choking hazard
Meek Mill's grandmother's home spray-painted with graffiti in South Philly
Police: 2 suspects sought for burglarizing Evesham Twp. store
Teen allegedly had 12 drinks in 6 hours before deadly crash
Show More
Elon Musk unveils underground transit tunnel in Los Angeles
Boy, 15, attacked by mob of teens on way home from school
Trump to announce US will withdraw troops from Syria: Officials
Man stabbed to death while house-sitting with 2 young children
Toddler found dead in Bucks County apartment
More News