George W. Bush has posted a statement on social media hours after his mother, former First Lady Barbara Bush's passing."My dear mother has passed on at age 92," Bush said. "Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was."Bush remembers his mother as being a "fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions.""To us, she was so much more. Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end. I'm a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother," Bush continued.Bush says the family will miss Barbara Bush dearly, and they are thankful for all of the prayers and well wishes.