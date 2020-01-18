Prince Harry, Meghan to give up 'royal highness' titles, repay home renovation money in agreement with royal family

LONDON -- Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are giving up their "royal highness" titles and officially stepping back from royal duties, according to a Buckingham Palace statement.
The royal family detailed the terms of their agreement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who announced they would step back from royal duties last week.
With this agreement, they will no longer receive public funds and will repay their home renovation money.
"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement.
The Queen also added that her grandson's family will continue "to uphold the values of Her Majesty."
These changes will go into effect in the spring.
This is a breaking news story. Check back here for new developments.
