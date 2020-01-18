Society

Prince Harry, Meghan to give up 'royal highness' titles, repay home renovation money in agreement with royal family

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after visiting Canada House in London, Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, after their recent stay in Canada. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON -- Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are giving up their "royal highness" titles and officially stepping back from royal duties, according to a Buckingham Palace statement.

The royal family detailed the terms of their agreement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who announced they would step back from royal duties last week.

With this agreement, they will no longer receive public funds and will repay their home renovation money.

"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement.

The Queen also added that her grandson's family will continue "to uphold the values of Her Majesty."

These changes will go into effect in the spring.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyal familyprince harrymeghan markleu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Snow Hits Area, Changing to Rain
One person killed in apparent road rage on Route 80 in NJ
Body of missing teen found amid human trafficking investigation: Sources
Source: DHS file on murder suspect reads like a 'horror show'
6abc True Crime: The Unicorn Killer
7 homes impacted in Olney fire, residents displaced
$66M painting stolen 23 years ago found inside gallery's walls
Show More
Court to review law requiring employer-provided health care to pay for birth control
Vaping crisis: CDC focuses on THC-containing products
Grandfather leaned out window before toddler fell to death
Shelter Me visits Happy Tails Retirement Home
Philly police rescue family of 5 from Tacony fire
More TOP STORIES News