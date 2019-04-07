prince william

Prince William teams up with MI6, GCHQ intelligence agencies for spy studies

LONDON -- The fictional James Bond may be Britain's most famous spy, but a real-life prince got a taste of what it takes to be a secret agent.

Kensington Palace officials have revealed that Prince William has spent three weeks working with Britain's secret services to understand how the country's security and intelligence services work. He spent time shadowing the foreign intelligence service MI6, worked with the domestic security service MI5, and finally with GCHQ, the government's secret listening service.

"He wants to get even more understanding of how the intelligence agencies work before he is given the level of briefings that he will be given," royal family expert William Robert Jobson told ABC News of the prince's studies.

Officials said the prince completed his final day of his work placement at GCHQ on Saturday.

In a statement, William said it was a "humbling" experience working with "people from everyday backgrounds" who cannot tell their family and friends about their secret work and all the stresses they face.

The head of counterterrorism at GCHQ, who remained anonymous, said the prince "worked exceptionally hard to embed himself in the team."

MORE ROYALS: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break record with new Instagram account
EMBED More News Videos

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Instagram on Tuesday, and within hours the pair had broken a record.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyalsroyal familyprince williamu.s. & worldinteleuropelondon
PRINCE WILLIAM
Family shares birthday portrait of Prince George
Princess Diana would have been 58 on Monday
Prince William would be 'absolutely fine' with gay child
PHOTOS: Prince Philip through the years
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News