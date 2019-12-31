Society

Prince William launches multi-million dollar prize to tackle climate crisis

UNITED KINGDOM -- Prince William has launched a major multi-million dollar initiative aimed to inspire the planet's problem solvers.

The 37-year-old and A Global Alliance announced Tuesday the "Earthshot Prize". The announcement came with a new video narrated by leading wildlife filmmaker Sir David Attenborough.

Starting in 2021, "a significant financial award" will be awarded to five winners a year for the next decade. Generating what Prince William hopes will be 50 solutions to tackle the biggest environmental challenges of the world.

The initiative will focus on global emissions, biodiversity, the oceans, air pollution and fresh water.

"The next ten years presents us with one of our greatest tests - a decade of change to repair the earth," the Duke said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprince williamclimate change
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bold daylight shooting brings city's homicide rate to the highest since 2007
Philadelphia set to ring in 2020
AccuWeather: Some sun, breezy New Year's Eve
Happy New Year! Countries around the world welcome 2020
FBI searching for Center City bank robbery suspect
Teen critical after shooting in Southwest Philly
Philadelphia names first black female police commissioner
Show More
Video captures moment SUV swallowed by sinkhole in Pa. street
Troubleshooters Update: Minister Sex Offender Arrested
Police Chief Takes It Upon Himself to Make Amazon Deliveries
Police: Sex assault suspect had victim's credit card in wallet
Fairless Hills woman killed in crash on Roosevelt Blvd. in NE Philly
More TOP STORIES News