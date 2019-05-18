prince william

Prince William opens up about 'pain like no other pain' after mother Diana's death

LONDON -- Prince William has spoken candidly about the death of his mother, Princess Diana, describing his bereavement as a "pain like no other pain."

Speaking in an upcoming BBC documentary on mental health, William said that his time working as an air ambulance pilot gave him the impression that death was just "around the door," and the thoughts had become a problem until he spoke with someone.

William said the experience of loss brought him closer to "all those other people out there who have been bereaved," adding that "you can almost see [their loss] in their eyes."

"They want to talk about it, but they want you to go to first. They want you to say it's okay. They want to have your permission," William said.

He called for a change in how Britain approaches mental health: "We've got to relax a little bit and be able to talk about our emotions because we're not robots."

VIDEO: A look back at the life of Princess Diana
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look back at the life of Diana, Princess of Wales.



The comments were part of "A Royal Team Talk: Tackling Mental Health," a discussion about personal struggles that William shared with soccer stars Peter Crouch, Thierry Henry, Danny Rose, Jermaine Jenas and England's manager Gareth Southgate.

Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry, have championed the cause of addressing mental health issues, hoping their frank admissions on their own struggles will encourage others in need to seek help.

The brothers and their spouses recently banded together to back Shout, a text messaging service designed to help people with a wide range of problems including suicidal thoughts, relationship issues and bullying.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthroyalsroyal familyprince williamu.s. & worldmental healtheurope
PRINCE WILLIAM
Royals back Shout crisis text line helping those in need
Happy Birthday, Princess Charlotte!
Duchess Kate, Prince William celebrate 8th anniversary
Royal odd couple: Prince Harry, Kate appear together
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden rejects Democrats' anger in call for national unity
Crash turns into fatal shooting on Roosevelt Boulevard
Grandmother killed after being caught in crossfire
Woman charged with DUI after crash with 3 kids in the car
Man critical following shooting in Port Richmond
Country singer's tour bus damaged in fatal crash on SC highway
AccuWeather: Pleasantly Warm
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $367M
Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted during event in South Africa
Improbable remains favorite to win the Preakness
Philadelphia announces road closures for Biden rally
Portion of Kelly Drive closed for Stotesbury Regatta
More TOP STORIES News