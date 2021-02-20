royal family

UK's Princess Eugenie and husband pick a name for their baby son

LONDON -- Britain's Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have named their baby boy August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace said Saturday.

The baby - a ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II - was born Feb. 9 at London's Portland Hospital.

One of the infant's middle names appears to pay tribute to Eugenie's grandfather, Prince Philip. The queen's 99-year-old husband is currently in a London hospital where he was admitted on Tuesday after feeling ill.

Eugenie, 30, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York and a granddaughter of the queen. The baby, who weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, is her first child and is 11th in line to the British throne.

Eugenie married 35-year-old Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Eugenie posted a picture on Instagram of the couple holding their son, who is swaddled in a blue blanket with a matching cap.



"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express," she wrote, adding that the photo was taken "by our wonderful midwife."

"Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy," she said.

