Procession held for Marine from Del. killed in Afghanistan

Staff Sergeant Christopher Slutman of Wilmington was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan on April 8.
The 43-year-old husband and father of three was also a 15-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department.
He was honored in 2014 with the Fire Chief's Association Memorial Medal for rescuing an unconscious woman from a burning high rise.
"He embodied true character and what it means to serve your fellow man and fellow American," Firefighter Jonathan Clifford of the Kentland Volunteer Fire Department said earlier this month.
One of those saluting the procession traveled through Newport was Darren Moyer with the Belvedere Fire Company. He said he had come to honor Slutman.
"He was a volunteer firefighter, a city firefighter in New York New York and he was in the military, that's somebody you have to respect," said Moyer.
His funeral will be held in the Bronx later this week.
Firefighters in three states lined roads as his motorcade passed by paying tribute to his service and his sacrifice.