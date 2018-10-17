Program brings Halloween fun to pediatric hospital patients

The young patients at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia were treated to a very special Halloween party on Wednesday.For the kids who will be in the hospital for the holiday, Spirit Halloween brought it to them.Through the Spirit of Children program, Spirit Halloween brought costumes, games and crafts - from face painting to trick-or-treating to all kinds of fun, the kids enjoyed it all."It's a deep sense of privilege and its elation to be here with these children who are sick," said Rick Tereo of the Spirit of Children program. "They're being treated for injuries, illness - whatever reason they're in the hospital, they forget about it for a couple hours to just have fun and be a kid again."Sharee Davis, whose child was able to experience the fun, tells us she loves the program."I think it's awesome that they did something like for the kids," Davis said. "So, they don't feel like something is actually wrong, you know they get a chance to step out of whatever they are going through."And in Delaware, Spirit Halloween threw another party on Wednesday at Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital.There was trick-or-treating and festivities and crafts.The Spirit of Children program has also raised more than $40 million to help hospitals with their child life programs.-----