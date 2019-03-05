Prom "Pop-up Shops" Offer Girls Free Gowns

COBBS CREEK (WPVI) -- A new organization is offering free prom dresses to local high schoolers.
It's called Philly Phairytale - and its very first pop-up shop was held Tuesday at Motivation High School in Cobbs Creek.
Ciara Bacon was one of the first girls to shop.
"I'm trying to save money for an apartment," said the college-bound senior. "I haven't been able to afford prom or fit it into my budget."
When she heard about Philly Phairytale, she reached out and asked them to bring a pop-up shop to her school.
Organizers came through with dozens of dresses.
Philadelphia Flyers Ice Girls Cassandra Foley and Julia Chiango began collecting dresses last year in anticipation of the need for this prom season.
"It's everything seeing everybody trying on their dresses, seeing their smiles, seeing them pose for pictures, seeing them pick out what styles they like, what sizes they fit. They're just glowing," said Foley.
"We know that some girls can't afford a dress. So if we can give them a nice dress and take that off their plate, we know that that's going to help them be able to go to prom," said Chiango.
Girls chose from designers like Alfred Angelo, Prom Girl, Sherri Hill and more, which would cost hundreds of dollars in a store. At these pop-up shops they can pick one out for free. Some of the dresses never been worn.
"We've had a few dress shops donate a couple hundred dresses at a time - brand new gowns," said Chiango.
A makeup artist was also there for makeovers and tips.
And Ciara Bacon found her dream dress: a cream ballgown with a gold sequined bodice. She says it's one less thing to worry about as she looks forward to graduation.
"I feel so much better. Now I can relax. I feel really pretty."
To donate a new or gently used dress visit Philly Phairytale on Facebook or Instagram.
