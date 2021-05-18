Andrew Brown Jr.

Andrew Brown Jr. update: Prosecutor says deputies' fatal shooting of Black man justified | LIVE

By Ben Finely, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

DA releases SBI findings in shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. -- North Carolina sheriff's deputies were justified in their fatal shooting of a Black man in April, a district attorney said Tuesday.

District Attorney Andrew Womble said Andrew Brown Jr.'s actions caused deputies to believe it was necessary to use deadly force. Brown ignored deputies' commands to stop and began to drive his car directly at one of the officers, Womble told a news conference.


He said the first shot fired at Brown's car went through the front windshield, not the back as was previously reported.

Deputies attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants shot and killed Brown outside his Elizabeth City home on April 21. Three deputies involved in the shooting remain on leave, while four others who were at the scene were reinstated after the sheriff said they didn't fire their weapons.

An independent autopsy released by the family found that Brown was hit by bullets five times, including once in the back of the head. Lawyers for Brown's family who watched body camera footage say that it shows Brown was not armed and that he didn't drive toward deputies or pose a threat to them. Womble has previously disagreed in court, saying that Brown struck deputies twice with his car before any shots were fired.


The sheriff has said his deputies weren't injured.

The shooting sparked protests over multiple weeks by demonstrators calling for the public release of body camera footage. While authorities have shown footage to Brown's family, a judge refused to release the video publicly pending the state investigation.

Separately, the FBI has launched a civil rights probe of the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinapolice shootingandrew brown jr.u.s. & worldrace in americanorth carolina newsbody cameras
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ANDREW BROWN JR.
Prosecutor: Andrew Brown Jr.'s car struck deputies before fatal shooting
Gov. Cooper urges special prosecutor in Andrew Brown Jr. shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 50 shots fired in Philadelphia neighborhood
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Today is Pennsylvania Primary Day | What you need to know
Fauci says it's reasonable for businesses to keep mask mandate
45 is the new 50 for colon cancer screening, task force says
Bank of America will raise minimum wage to $25 by 2025
Beware of scams and mistakes involving Cash App
Show More
Biden's visits to Delaware hurting business at local airport
2 critically injured after vehicle slams into cars at NJ dealership
Vaccine for a UTI? This Duke researcher is optimistic
Tractor-trailer removed after blocking I-76 ramp near 30th Street Station
3 injured after apartment building elevator malfunctions
More TOP STORIES News