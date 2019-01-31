Protest planned over local library's 'Drag Queen Storytime'

A battle is brewing between people associated with a local evangelist and fans of a local performer -- all over a library event this weekend.The group is calling for the Lansdale Public Library to cancel a story time hour featuring a popular resident, or else they will protest.The reason being that the resident is Drag Queen Annie Christ.Miss Annie, as she will go by during the event, will read two books about diversity and acceptance to children and parents on Saturday morning.Though the library says local support has been overwhelmingly positive, evangelist Steve Piotrowski started a petition to get the event canceled.The Harleysville man says Annie's name is a hateful attack on Christianity and claims the event is bringing "perversion" into the library with children.Annie maintains she's not anti-religion and even attended Catholic school.The entertainer says the name is just part of her spooky character.As for story time, the library director says it will go on just like any other event booked in that space.He also told Action News most of the opposition has come from outside the community.Annie plans on using the controversy for good, asking guests to bring non-perishable items to donate to Manna on Main Street.------