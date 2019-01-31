SOCIETY

Protest planned over local library's 'Drag Queen Storytime'

EMBED </>More Videos

Protest planned over local library's 'Drag Queen Storytime'. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 30, 2019.

LANSDALE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A battle is brewing between people associated with a local evangelist and fans of a local performer -- all over a library event this weekend.

The group is calling for the Lansdale Public Library to cancel a story time hour featuring a popular resident, or else they will protest.

The reason being that the resident is Drag Queen Annie Christ.

Miss Annie, as she will go by during the event, will read two books about diversity and acceptance to children and parents on Saturday morning.

Though the library says local support has been overwhelmingly positive, evangelist Steve Piotrowski started a petition to get the event canceled.

The Harleysville man says Annie's name is a hateful attack on Christianity and claims the event is bringing "perversion" into the library with children.

Annie maintains she's not anti-religion and even attended Catholic school.

The entertainer says the name is just part of her spooky character.

As for story time, the library director says it will go on just like any other event booked in that space.

He also told Action News most of the opposition has come from outside the community.

Annie plans on using the controversy for good, asking guests to bring non-perishable items to donate to Manna on Main Street.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypennsylvania newslibrariesprotest
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
April the Giraffe picks the Super Bowl winner
Thousands of strangers attend funeral for veteran with no family
Construction vehicles not allowed on A.C. Boardwalk
South Jersey father, son invited to Temple basketball game to show importance of education
More Society
Top Stories
Philly police: Man with cerebral palsy missing since Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous Cold, Bitter Wind Chills Today
City finishes cleanup of Emerald Street homeless camp
Blowtorch used to thaw frozen hydrants during N.J. fire
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
Henon not at council meeting, arraignment scheduled today
LIVE TEMPERATURES: Tracking wind chill numbers in Philly area
Philadelphia public, archdiocesan schools remain open
Show More
Good Samaritan pays for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people in Chicago
3 teens charged in shooting that left woman injured
Woman says water poured on baby's face was 'payback for waking me up'
Mother surrenders newborn twins at fire station
Cops and kindergartners: Officers on duty read to Camden kids
More News