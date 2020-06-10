Society

Protesters paint 'END RACISM NOW' outside Philadelphia police's 26th District Headquarters

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Demonstrators in Philadelphia's Fishtown section are sharing a powerful message on Tuesday night.

Protesters took a knee after hundreds armed with paint rollers spread the message, "End racism now."

The message was painted onto Girard Avenue between E. Montgomery Avenue and E. Berks Street, just outside Philadelphia police's 26th District Headquarters.

It's the same section of the city where officers could be seen hugging with protesters last week.

In Philadelphia's Fishtown section, officers could be seen hugging and kneeling with demonstrators. The calming moment was the same section of the city where on Monday night a group of residents could be seen armed with bats and shovels.



On Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney released his agenda for police reform, which includes the elimination of his proposed funding hike for the department in next year's budget and an increase in the department's diversity.

Kenney acknowledged the 10 days since protests started in the city following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

He said the city has "seen and heard the cries of thousands of Philadelphians seeking change."

Mayor Jim Kenney released his agenda for police reform in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

