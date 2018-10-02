SOCIETY

Penn State tailgate party buzzed by police helicopter, sending debris flying

EMBED </>More Videos

State police under fire for using chopper to break up PSU tailgate party. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on October 2, 2018.

By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. --
Penn State is stopping the use of helicopters to make announcements outside the football stadium after a state police chopper flew so low over an unruly tailgating crowd that it sent tents and other items flying.

A Penn State Police spokeswoman said Tuesday it won't use a helicopter to make crowd announcements until the issue can be fully examined.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it's also looking into a complaint about the incident that occurred before last weekend's game against Ohio State.

Video of the helicopter posted on social media shows stunned responses by people on the ground.

Police say the pilot was trying to get low enough so people could hear a dispersal order, and increased altitude after seeing debris go flying.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypolicepenn state universitypennsylvania newscaught on videohelicopterPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Strangers help vet raise money for his own funeral
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
Staff line hospital walls in 'Walk of Respect' for organ donor
More Society
Top Stories
President Trump speaks to contractors in Philly amid protests
AccuWeather: Tornado Watch for parts of Pa.
Guilty verdict in killing of NJ radio host April Kauffman
Viking statue at Boathouse Row toppled, sent into Schuylkill River
Presidential alert test notification will be sent Wednesday
Lehigh Co. police department using weapon-mounted cameras
Amazon raises minimum wage to $15 for U.S. employees
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
Show More
Car wanted in connection to murder at N.J. youth football practice
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at SW Philadelphia tow yard
Alleged text messages between Abington teacher, student released
2 men and toddler killed in Allentown car explosion
FBI continues its time-limited investigation of Brett Kavanaugh
More News