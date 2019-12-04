Society

Puppies rescued from mountain after living in sheep carcass

WEST HAVEN, UTAH -- Some good Samaritans helped save three puppies that were found wet, cold and hungry in the wilderness.

Holt and Kat Perry were riding snowmobiles in a secluded part of Monte Cristo when one of them spotted a dog.

'I'm not going to leave any animal on the mountain to starve," Kat Perry told FOX13 Utah. "Especially, it was obvious she had pups."

The Great Pyrenees puppies were found on the top of the mountain. A local search and rescue crew helped get the puppies to safety. They believe the mother was protecting a flock of sheep on the mountain over the summer, typical for Great Pyrenees dogs. The mother was deemed too wild to trust the rescuers, so she was left with 20 pounds of dog food.

"She had found a dead sheep and they had eaten, there was nothing left, just a little bit of wool and a few big bones. I'm sure that's what she'd been eating on all fall," Kat said.

Kat said the puppies and their mother were living in a sheep carcass. The pups, two boys and a girl, were likely the only survivors of a bigger litter.

Volunteers are still searching for their mother. Meanwhile, the couple is considering keeping one of the pups they've named 'Polar.' The other puppies will be put up for adoption.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyutahanimal rescuegood samaritan
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High school football star dies in shooting; twin brother charged
State police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia
State Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell charged with stealing from non-profit
Sources: Cole Hamels, Braves agree to 1-year, $18M deal
Coroner: Gunshot wounds killed man sought in teen abduction
'10 Most Wanted' fugitive caught in Chester
Show More
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
11-year-old cast as 1st black lead in NYC Ballet's 'Nutcracker'
Thief caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in Fairmount
N.J. bill would require students to learn cursive in schools
Botham Jean's brother honored for Amber Guyger hug
More TOP STORIES News