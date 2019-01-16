A 9-year-old girl says she knew something was off when she arrived at her grandmother's house before school last week. What she did with that information took courage and might have very well saved her grandmother's life."There's no doubt in my mind that Cayla is my little angel," said mom Donna Davis. "There's no other words for it."Davis dropped Cayla off at her mother, Joyce Ann Davis' house, on her way to work as she usually does."I dropped her off and I saw her go through the gate. And I figured she'd be okay," said Davis.But Cayla found the house dark and silent. Doors locked and no grandmom."I didn't see anything. I didn't hear anything," said Cayla Davis-Clark. "I just kept hearing my mom calling and calling and calling."Donna was calling to make sure her daughter was safely inside. She wasn't. Cayla knew something was very wrong. She checked all the doors but couldn't get in."My eyes were just up and I saw that window," said CaylaThe window Cayla is referring to is at the top of the front door to her grandmother's home."I climbed up from here to right here and used myself to get up to right here. And then I got up to there," said Cayla..She climbed up. Pushed in the window and jumped into the house.Amazingly, Cayla found a way for her body to get through that window feet first and she said she then hoist herself down." I like moved myself to like right here where this thing is and then I lowered myself to the edge of that window and then I just came down around like here," she said.Cayla found her grandmom, suffering from an aneurysm. Her window break-in had triggered an alarm.Police arrived and Cayla tossed them the keys to the house through that same window. Her family has no doubt her actions saved grandmom's life."A hero. She's a she-ro. Cause girls rule. We rock," said Donna.Grandmom is still recovering in the hospital.Her daughter says it's safe to assume she wouldn't have even made there and had a chance had it not been for Cayla's daring idea to climb up and go through that window------