Rail Park opens in Spring Garden section of Philadelphia

Phase 1 of Philadelphia Rail Park opens

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia's newest park officially opened to the public Thursday.

They cut the ribbon on the Rail Park in the city's Spring Garden section.

The opening marked the completion of Phase One of the project, which is transforming an abandoned viaduct originally built in the 1890s into an elevated park.

The quarter-mile elevated stretch which is now complete features a walkway and new landscaping.

It runs along Callowhill Street from 13th to Broad.

The park will eventually span three miles and include open space both above and below ground.
Rail Park opens in Spring Garden


Center City Philadelphia
