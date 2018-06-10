SOCIETY

Rain doesn't dampen spirits at Philly Pride Parade

EMBED </>More Videos

Rain doesn't dampen spirits at Philly Pride Parade: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 6 p.m., June 10, 2018 (WPVI)

By
CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
There was a big celebration across the city Sunday as Philadelphia celebrated the 30th anniversary of Philly Pride Parade and Festival.

"It means that we're here, we're out and we're happy," said Elizabeth Williams. "We are walking with each other and solidarity."

The parade route spanned from 12th and Locust streets to Festival Pier, with stops along the way for various performances.

6abc's Christie Ileto spoke to some parade goers along the route Sunday. Watch her full report in the video above.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly newsparadepride paradelgbtq
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Authorities investigate homicide in Ardmore
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News