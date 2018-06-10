Rain doesn't dampen spirits at Philly Pride Parade

There was a big celebration across the city Sunday as Philadelphia celebrated the 30th anniversary of Philly Pride Parade and Festival."It means that we're here, we're out and we're happy," said Elizabeth Williams. "We are walking with each other and solidarity."The parade route spanned from 12th and Locust streets to Festival Pier, with stops along the way for various performances.6abc's Christie Ileto spoke to some parade goers along the route Sunday. Watch her full report in the video above.------