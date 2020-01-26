Inside Story: Re-imagining the MLK Day of Service

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Seg 1 - Discussion on the upcoming President Trump Rally in Wildwood, N.J., re-imagining the idea of MLK 'Day of Service', Mayor Kenney takes a stand against the Mummers Parade, and the city names a new Catholic Church Archbishop - Nelson Perez.
Seg 2 - Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Mike Turzai (R) resigns and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has a Republican challenger
Seg 3 - Inside Stories of the weekHost -Matt
George Burrell
Larry Platt
Liz Preate Havey
Jan Ting
