Inside Story: Re-imagining the MLK Day of Service

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5880274" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This week's real inside story: Inside Story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Seg 1 - Discussion on the upcoming President Trump Rally in Wildwood, N.J., re-imagining the idea of MLK 'Day of Service', Mayor Kenney takes a stand against the Mummers Parade, and the city names a new Catholic Church Archbishop - Nelson Perez.Seg 2 - Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Mike Turzai (R) resigns and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has a Republican challengerSeg 3 - Inside Stories of the weekGeorge BurrellLarry PlattLiz Preate HaveyJan Ting