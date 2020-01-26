inside story

Inside Story: Re-imagining the MLK Day of Service

By Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Seg 1 - Discussion on the upcoming President Trump Rally in Wildwood, N.J., re-imagining the idea of MLK 'Day of Service', Mayor Kenney takes a stand against the Mummers Parade, and the city names a new Catholic Church Archbishop - Nelson Perez.

EMBED More News Videos

Politics: Inside Story



Seg 2 - Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Mike Turzai (R) resigns and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has a Republican challenger

EMBED More News Videos

This week's real inside story: Inside Story



Seg 3 - Inside Stories of the week

Host -Matt

George Burrell
Larry Platt

Liz Preate Havey

Jan Ting
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiawildwoodmayor jim kenneymummerscatholic churchmummers paradepoliticsinside storypresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSIDE STORY
Watch Inside Story: AG Shapiro talks re-election, gun violence and President Trump
Watch Inside Story: Philly's historic PD commissioner hire
Watch Inside Story: The biggest stories of 2019
Watch Dec. 23 Inside Story: Van Drew switches to GOP, what now?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, several injured in crash on Blue Route
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Kelly Drive
Teen and infant daughter reported missing in Upper Darby
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Breezy
4th case of new coronavirus confirmed in US
Police locate car in fatal Broad Street hit-and-run
Owner offers reward for safe capture of escaped emu
Show More
Heavy rain causes flooding in Philly region
5.0 earthquake hits Puerto Rico amid ongoing tremors
NYPD officer dad, fiancee arrested in death of 8-year-old boy
Crime Fighters: Who killed Naython Brown?
Coronavirus: US Consulate to evacuate staff from epidemic-stricken Wuhan
More TOP STORIES News