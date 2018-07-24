Recovering addict buys EMT's breakfast in Ocean County

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --A group of first responders in Ocean County, New Jersey received an unexpected thank you.
Six members of the Toms River Rescue Squad were having breakfast after their shift on Friday.
A restaurant employee informed them another customer paid the group's $77 tab.
The customer wrote a note saying, "Thank you for all you do. Have a great day."
It was signed, a "recovering addict."
The volunteer members say the gesture of kindness will never be forgotten.
