SOCIETY

Recovering addict buys EMT's breakfast in Ocean County

EMBED </>More Videos

Recovering addict buys EMTs' breakfast. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 24, 2018. (WPVI)

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
A group of first responders in Ocean County, New Jersey received an unexpected thank you.

Six members of the Toms River Rescue Squad were having breakfast after their shift on Friday.

A restaurant employee informed them another customer paid the group's $77 tab.

The customer wrote a note saying, "Thank you for all you do. Have a great day."

It was signed, a "recovering addict."

The volunteer members say the gesture of kindness will never be forgotten.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynew jersey newspay it forwarddrug addiction
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
Virginia restaurant accused of mocking customer who paid bill in coins
Wildwood lifeguards show some special students how to have a great day at the beach
More Society
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run in West Philly
Van falls onto SEPTA tracks after crash in SW Philadelphia
Hersheypark reopens following flooding, some rides closed
Trader Joe's employee killed by police gunfire during LA standoff
Archdiocese announces plan to move sacred remains
Carson Wentz shows honeymoon photos, matching tattoos
Pa. woman battling cancer meets Taylor Swift thanks to The View
Suspect arrested in stabbing death of 18-year-old Nia Wilson
Show More
Georgia lawmaker uses racial slur, drops pants in TV series
Police: Man caught on video robbing wireless store in Philly
Board recommends Cosby be found a sexually violent predator
Phillies fans give Chase Utley standing ovation
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
More News