SOCIETY

Recovering addict offers kind gesture to EMT's eating breakfast

EMBED </>More Videos

Recovering addict offers kind gesture to EMT's eating breakfast. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 29, 2018. (WPVI)

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (WPVI) --
A recovering addict helped out her local EMT's in Toms River, New Jersey.

Six members of the Toms River Rescue Squad went out to breakfast at IHOP.

When it came time to pay the bill, something happened that brought them to tears.

A woman, claiming to be a recovering addict, paid their $77 tab.

The customer wrote, "thank you for all you do. Have a great day," on their bill.

The customer wants to remain anonymous.

The EMT's thanked her on their Facebook page.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly newsdrug addictionemt
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Opposing high school football teams come together to prevent violence
Pope accepts resignation of McCarrick after sex abuse claims
Missing 7-year-old from Point Breeze located
NTSB warns against jumping out of a car for #InMyFeelings challenge
More Society
Top Stories
Authorities investigate deadly police-involved shooting in Lehigh County
Police: Accused killer assaults officers, steals cruiser in West Philly
Vigil held for victim in fatal hit-and-run in West Philadelphia
Northern California wildfire raging into its fourth day
Police investigate crash on Broad Street
1 dead, 3 injured following Trenton crash
Family displaced by Frankford house fire
Juvenile escapes from Wilmington detention facility
Show More
NJ woman who lost husband, 4 daughters in Del. crash speaks out
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Man killed doing electrical work in South Philadelphia
Children from the Casey Cares Foundation meet the Eagles
Robbery attempt mistaken for shooting at South Texas mall
More News