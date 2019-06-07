community journalist

The storied history of NJ's fallen Salem Oak Tree

SALEM, N.J. (WPVI) -- Older than the United States of America, the Salem Oak Tree has fallen to the end of its historic life.

For nearly 600 years, it provided shade and comfort in what is now the Salem Religious Society of Friends burial ground. Today, it can be found sprawled out in ruins on the Quaker resting place.


Notably, it was the site of a treaty made with English Quaker John Fenwick and the local Lenni Lenape Indians in 1675. It has celebrated many accomplishments in the centuries to come.

We spoke with locals who admired it for generations. To learn more about their mission and how they plan to carry on their legacy, visit their site.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycommunity journalistnew jerseyhistorytree fall
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Union kicks off soccer program for Chester students
Motorcyclists ride for veterans in Bucks County
Inside the Wanamaker Organ
15 years of Alex's Lemonade Stand
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LGBTQ liaison for Philadelphia Sheriff's Office found dead
Dunkin' Donuts worker in NJ tests positive for hepatitis A
Overturned truck slows traffic on I-95 SB in Newport, Delaware
Protesters call for more action over police social media posts
Man arrested in series of small explosions in Northampton County
Officer investigating 7-Eleven robberies shoots suspect in Langhorne
West Point accident: Cadet killed identified as NJ man
Show More
Water main break floods street in Fairhill
Bikers vandalize $30K rainbow crosswalk in Santa Fe LGBTQ community
#LETTIMWALK: Maine town comes to defense of teen denied graduation walk
Police: KOP man inappropriately touched girl while on ride
Dominican authorities say tourist died of heart attack
More TOP STORIES News