Report: Britain's Prince William had coronavirus in April

In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, wearing a face-covering to curb the spread of coronavirus Britain's Prince William meets pharmacist Joyce Duah in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON -- The BBC says Britain's Prince William had the coronavirus apparently around the same time as his father Prince Charles earlier this year.

The report cited unidentified palace sources and The Sun newspaper, which said William kept his telephone and video engagements without revealing his diagnosis because he didn't want to worry anyone. Kensington Palace declined to comment Sunday but did not deny the report.

Prince Charles had mild symptoms in March.

William made a public appearance in mid-October with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, meeting with workers at a science lab in southern England.

WATCH: COVID in Europe: France, Germany brace for lockdowns as Belgium sees record hospitalizations
A new wave of lockdowns and business closings is sweeping across France, Germany and other places in Europe as surging coronavirus infections there.

