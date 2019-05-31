personal finance

Report: Millennials have average net worth of $8,000

SAN FRANCISCO -- In new research from accounting giant Deloitte, millennials are doing far worse financially than previous generations.

In fact, the average millennial has a net worth of only $8,000.

RELATED: Survey finds 40 percent of millennials overspend to keep up with friends

For clarification, millennials are those between the ages of 18 and 35.

Deloitte says, for this group, net worth has dropped 34 percent since 1996.

The main reasons are education, housing, health care and transportation.

Deloitte claims because of declining net worth, millennials are putting off important life decisions such as home-buying and marriage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybuzzworthymoneypersonal financesavingsfinance
PERSONAL FINANCE
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
What to get that person who 'doesn't need anything'
Gifts that Give Back: How to shop and help charity
Reports: Bank of America asking customers for proof of citizenship?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Latest: 11 killed, 6 hurt in shooting in Virginia Beach
Toddler chokes on possible heroin remnants
Pilot identified in Cape May plane crash
Student accused of sharing explicit video of 12-year-old
MALEAH DAVIS: Child's body found not confirmed as missing girl
Nick Foles speaks publicly for first time after miscarriage
Cleanup continues after damaging wind storm
Show More
Down pole knocks down live wires in Lawndale
Delaware bridge closing for three months
New app allows Camden residents to report illegal off-road vehicles
Motorcycle crashes spike in Delaware
Woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic attack
More TOP STORIES News