viral video

Montana reporter tells herd of bison 'I ain't messing with you' in viral video | WATCH

YELLOWSTONE, Mont. -- A Montana reporter had the perfect reaction to an approaching herd of bison.

Deion Broxton, a reporter with KTVM-TV, was preparing to take a live shot at Yellowstone National Park when he noticed a gang of bison getting closer.

"I ain't messing with you," he says, before packing up his gear and driving away.

He tweeted a video of his reaction, which has been viewed more than 7 million times on Twitter as of Thursday. He also took a video of the bison once he was a safe distance away.



Yellowstone tweeted that Broxton gave the "perfect" example of what to do when approached by bison, which can weigh up to 3,500 pounds. While bison attacks aren't common, park officials said bison-related injuries happen about once or twice a year.



Others took to social media to compare the reporter's reaction to their social distancing efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Bison? That's how I am just walking down the sidewalk these days." one user tweeted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymontanaviral videonational park serviceu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIRAL VIDEO
'None of you take any chances': UK coronavirus patient gives urgent warning
Social media shows child she is beautiful
Man charged after port-a-potty video goes viral
2 kids charged in 'skull-breaker challenge' injury
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
Philly COVID-19 positive cases jump to 475
1,687 coronavirus cases in Pa., 16 deaths
Wawa employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Philly
3 patients from NJ nursing home dead after testing positive for COVID-19
REAL ID deadline pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says
Philly students continue to receive free grab-and-go meals
Show More
Local disinfectant company has COVID-19 cleaning advice
Ocean City COVID-19 patient wants to contribute to medical research
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Woman allegedly tried to contaminate food
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
More TOP STORIES News