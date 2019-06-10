Society

Researchers say kids want dodgeball nixed from gym class

There's something happening in schools that students are calling oppressive, dehumanizing, mentally and physically harmful.

What are they talking about? Dodgeball.

A team of Canadian researchers say they kept hearing the same thing from middle schoolers: they hate dodgeball.

It was so overwhelming, the professors made it part of their presentation at the Congress of the Humanities and Social Sciences in Vancouver.

The kids said they feel the game is being used as a tool of "oppression" because the rules state that it's okay to slam the ball at whomever they like.

They say it feels like kids are ganging up on each other, and some feel targeted.

So, you may have grown up playing it, and loved it, but apparently a majority of kids today want dodgeball nixed from gym class.
