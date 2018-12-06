Restaurant staff buys new car for coworker who had his stolen.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WPVI) --Christmas came early for a restaurant employee in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Kea, a long time employee of Ruffino's restaurant, recently had his car stolen.
When the rest of the staff heard about the stolen vehicle, they all banded together to help out their coworker.
The group brought him outside and surprised him with a brand new set of wheels.
Kea, overwhelmed with emotion, began to break down at the beautiful gesture.
