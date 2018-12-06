U.S. & WORLD

Restaurant staff buys new car for coworker who had his stolen

EMBED </>More Videos

Restaurant staff buys new car for coworker who had his stolen.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WPVI) --
Christmas came early for a restaurant employee in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Kea, a long time employee of Ruffino's restaurant, recently had his car stolen.

When the rest of the staff heard about the stolen vehicle, they all banded together to help out their coworker.

The group brought him outside and surprised him with a brand new set of wheels.

Kea, overwhelmed with emotion, began to break down at the beautiful gesture.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldfeel goodrestaurantsurprisecar
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Vibrant, vivacious coral named 2019's color of the year
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush aboard funeral train
George P. Bush remembers 'Gampy' at funeral
Houston says final farewell to Pres. George HW Bush
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Vibrant, vivacious coral named 2019's color of the year
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush aboard funeral train
Houston says final farewell to Pres. George HW Bush
Star athletes and celebrities celebrate Pres. Bush in Houston
More Society
Top Stories
Parents charged for 10-month-old girl's drug overdose death
Police: Renter killed landlord, 2 others in Tioga-Nicetown home
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
Elementary school teacher killed in Camden Co. crash
Philly man freed from jail steals car from its parking lot, police say
Child, grandfather among 5 injured in SW Philadelphia fire
House built in the 1800s burns in Tuckerton, Ocean County
AccuWeather: Watching for possible weekend storm
Show More
Man pushed under truck in random attack in downtown LA
Firefighter hit by falling air conditioner in Center City
Driver sought in hit-and-run that left man critical in Center City
Co-workers surprise teacher by giving her a free car
DUI driver gets 30-to-life for crash that killed 6 people in California
More News