Retirement community's 'back to school' photo shoot offers advice for students

SPOKANE, Washington (WPVI) -- Members of a retirement community took part in a "back to school" photo shoot.

Photographs shared by Riverview Retirement Community in Spokane, Washington show members holding up a chalkboard.

The chalkboard features each member's name, age, graduation date and some words of wisdom.

"In the back to school spirit, our residents wanted to share some advice to all the kids who are headed to school this fall," the retirement community's Facebook post read.



The advice offered by the residents covered an array of topics, including to stay away from drugs, volunteer, follow your dreams and to be kind.
