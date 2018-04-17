PHILLY PROUD

Museum of the American Revolution celebrates 1st anniversary, Super Bowl bet

EMBED </>More Videos

Super Bowl wager at Museum of American Revolution. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 17, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A friendly Super Bowl bet will be fulfilled Monday at the Museum of the American Revolution, which is celebrating its one year anniversary.

The President of the Massachusetts Historical Society will wear Eagles gear and deliver a speech defending Philadelphia - not Boston - as the true American "Cradle of Liberty."

The event will take place in the Museum's Liberty Hall at noon.



It is free for members and $10 for the general public.

The Museum is celebrating its one year anniversary starting Thursday, April 19.



The Museum will offer free general admission Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

From Thursday to Sunday, visitors will be able to sign their name to a Revolutionary muster roll which will be included in a time capsule to be locked away in the Museum's archives until 2026, the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

And there will be free birthday cake at 1 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit http://www.amrevmuseum.org/.

------
Related Topics:
society6abc CommunityPhiladelphia ProudPhilly Proudmuseum of the american revolutionPhiladelphia Eaglessuper bowl 52
