Rihanna confirms she declined Super Bowl LIII for Kaepernick

Rihanna has confirmed that she said no to the Super Bowl LIII in support of former NFL star Colin Kaepernick.

In an interview with Vogue magazine she said, "I just couldn't be a sell out," by performing in the half-time show.

Instead, Maroon 5 took the stage.

Rihanna also said there are NFL practices that she doesn't agree with.

"I couldn't be an enabler. There's things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way," Rihanna said.

Kaepernick, an ex-49ers quarterback, made headlines for kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

The NFL later ruled that players can't kneel on the field and should either stand or wait in the locker room.
