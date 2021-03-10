PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For many people, the first day of spring means one thing: Rita's.
But this year, the chain has canceled its "First Day of Spring" event, where it offers free Italian ice.
The company says the decision was difficult, but the free ice promotion brings crowds, which has the potential to spread COVID-19.
Rita's says they will still be open and looks forward to celebrating with customers throughout the year.
Rita's to cancel 'First Day of Spring' event amid COVID-19
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More