Society

Rita's to cancel 'First Day of Spring' event amid COVID-19

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For many people, the first day of spring means one thing: Rita's.

But this year, the chain has canceled its "First Day of Spring" event, where it offers free Italian ice.

The company says the decision was difficult, but the free ice promotion brings crowds, which has the potential to spread COVID-19.

Rita's says they will still be open and looks forward to celebrating with customers throughout the year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiasocietyeventscommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus update: House passes COVID relief bill
Man wanted in connection with murders in NJ, New Mexico arrested
Parents of 15-year-old killed in Philadelphia: "His future was so bright"
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Gov. Murphy boosts indoor occupancy for some gatherings, businesses
Remains found in 1988 ID'd as missing pregnant teen
Police investigate shootings involving teens, 1 fatal
Show More
Ben Simmons surprises brother with new car
Why you may want to file 2020 taxes before stimulus bill approval
Heat say Meyers Leonard will be away from team after slur
California Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
17-year-old ordered to trial in fatal bowling alley shooting
More TOP STORIES News