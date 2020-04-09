feel good

Heartwarming video shows first responders honoring healthcare workers at Bryn Mawr Hospital

By
BRYN MAWR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Healthcare workers in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania were greeted to a roar of applause on Wednesday night.

Radnor Township Police Department and Lower Merion Township Police Department joined in unity along with the public to honor those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus.

Healthcare workers entering Bryn Mawr Hospital were applauded one by one as first responders stood at a safe distance.



"This kind of gives you goosebumps," said Jack Lynch, president and CEO of Main Line Health.

Lynch says these are the people risking their own lives trying to treat victims of COVID-19. But there's more.

"Quite frankly our staff is having to be family for a lot of patients because we're not doing visitors right now," he said.

Healthcare workers reporting for work had no idea what was happening until they realized this was for them.

"It's very nice, overwhelming. We love all the support from the community," said Kelly Reed.

"It's incredible, it's really nice to see," said ER nurse, Joanne Brunke.

Lower Merion Police Chief Mike McGrath says they all came up with the idea Wednesday morning.

"This might just be in front of Bryn Mawr Hospital but this is really how we feel about all of the doctors, and all of the health care systems throughout the United States and really the world." said McGrath.

Brunke was so touched she was near tears.

"I'd say it's well earned for us and I appreciate it so much. The outpouring of love, the whole time has been incredible and we thank everyone," said Brunke.

Flanagan hopes this proves uplifting for everyone else who has been stressed out by this pandemic and looking for something good.

"Put the stress away, think about the good things that are going on, stay resolved, we'll get through this and then we'll stay together," said Flanagan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymontgomery countyhealthsocietycoronaviruscommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Grocery store worker insisted on helping seniors before COVID-19 death
Teacher shares COVID-19 survival story after near death
Philabundance says need for food only going to get worse
Tyler Perry buys groceries for shoppers at dozens of grocery stores
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Philly is area of 'concern,' Pence says
Teacher shares COVID-19 survival story after near death
Some Philadelphians still aren't social distancing
Grocery store worker insisted on helping seniors before COVID-19 death
2nd COVID-19 death reported at Cape May nursing home
NJ primary date moved, social distancing enforced amid COVID-19
Philabundance says need for food only going to get worse
Show More
Wawa donates 53-foot refrigerated truck to NJ as morgue
Pennsylvania to seize medical supplies for COVID-19 fight
Philly's coronavirus numbers show stark racial and income disparities
Philly police officers provided cloth masks
COVID-19 cases rise to 4,777 in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News