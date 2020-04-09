Heartwarming video shows first responders honoring healthcare workers at Bryn Mawr Hospital

BRYN MAWR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Healthcare workers in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania were greeted to a roar of applause on Wednesday night.Radnor Township Police Department and Lower Merion Township Police Department joined in unity along with the public to honor those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus.Healthcare workers entering Bryn Mawr Hospital were applauded one by one as first responders stood at a safe distance."This kind of gives you goosebumps," said Jack Lynch, president and CEO of Main Line Health.Lynch says these are the people risking their own lives trying to treat victims of COVID-19. But there's more."Quite frankly our staff is having to be family for a lot of patients because we're not doing visitors right now," he said.Healthcare workers reporting for work had no idea what was happening until they realized this was for them."It's very nice, overwhelming. We love all the support from the community," said Kelly Reed."It's incredible, it's really nice to see," said ER nurse, Joanne Brunke.Lower Merion Police Chief Mike McGrath says they all came up with the idea Wednesday morning."This might just be in front of Bryn Mawr Hospital but this is really how we feel about all of the doctors, and all of the health care systems throughout the United States and really the world." said McGrath.Brunke was so touched she was near tears."I'd say it's well earned for us and I appreciate it so much. The outpouring of love, the whole time has been incredible and we thank everyone," said Brunke.Flanagan hopes this proves uplifting for everyone else who has been stressed out by this pandemic and looking for something good."Put the stress away, think about the good things that are going on, stay resolved, we'll get through this and then we'll stay together," said Flanagan.