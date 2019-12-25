Society

Colorado robbery suspect exits bank, throws money at crowd while yelling 'Merry Christmas'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- An older man with a white beard began throwing money out on the streets of Colorado Springs Monday.

But it was not Santa Claus.

It turns out the man, identified as David Wayne Oliver, had just robbed a bank.

Police say the suspect threatened a bank teller with a weapon.

The man left the bank with a bag of cash, which he began throwing outside the bank, yelling Merry Christmas.

Bystanders actually gathered the scattered cash and returned it to the bank teller.

Officers say the suspect walked next door to the Starbucks and waited for the police to arrive.

Oliver was taken into custody at the coffee shop.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycrimesanta clausrobberybank robberyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Young 76ers fan's Christmas reaction gets Tobias Harris' attention
Relive the joys of Christmas morning with the O'Brien family
UNCC student killed saving classmates immortalized as Star Wars Jedi
Man stabs wife, teen in front of kids on Christmas: Police
ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff dies at age 34
Hard-boiled egg recall expands to Walmart, Trader Joe's
Writer of 'Friends' theme song dies
Show More
Fight sparks panic at Willow Grove Park Mall
Take a tour of festive holiday lights in Philadelphia
Volunteers help bring holiday cheer to Pottstown
AccuWeather: Mild Christmas Day
19-year-old dead after shooting, crash in Southwest Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News