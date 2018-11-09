SOCIETY

Rockefeller Christmas tree cut down at upstate New York home, ready to head to Midtown

Rockefeller Christmas tree cut down at upstate New York home, ready to head to Midtown.

WALLKILL, New York --
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been cut down in upstate New York and is being readied for transport to Manhattan where it will be erected this weekend.

Rockefeller Center's publicist says the 72-foot-tall Norway spruce was cut down Thursday morning at the home of Shirley Figueroa and Lissette Gutierrez in Wallkill.

That's about 65 miles north of New York City.

The tree will be hoisted onto a 115-foot-long flatbed trailer for the trip to Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan.

It is set to be erected Saturday, and then be decorated with 50,000 LED lights and a Swarovski crystal star.
The tree will be lit in a televised ceremony Nov. 28 and remain on display until Jan 7.

Throngs of tourists visit the tree each year.

