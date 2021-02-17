rush limbaugh

Conservative radio personality Rush Limbaugh dies at 70

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Conservative radio personality Rush Limbaugh has died one year after announcing his lung cancer diagnosis. He was 70 years old.

He died Wednesday morning at his home in Palm Beach, Florida, his wife Kathryn Adams Limbaugh announced on his show.

Limbaugh had been hosting "The Rush Limbaugh Show" in national syndication for more than 30 years. He was a Republican party icon and a close ally of former President Donald Trump. He was awarded the Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address in 2020.

The radio host was diagnosed with lung cancer in January. He shared his cancer diagnosis in February and in October, he announced that his cancer is terminal.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
