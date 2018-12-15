Safety tips to keep in mind during the holiday season

With all of the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it is easy to look past a lot of the hazards and dangers the season can bring.
While you enjoy hanging those stockings by the chimney with care, be sure to keep these holiday safety tips in mind:
- Never leave lit candles near trees, curtains or any other objects that could be potentially flammable
- Keep holiday plants out of reach of small children. Many of these plants may be poisonous or can cause severe stomach problems. Plants to watch out for include: mistletoe, holly berries, Jerusalem cherry and amaryllis
- Keep your tree away from fireplaces, radiators and other heat sources. Also be sure your tree isn't blocking any doors or walkways
- Avoid placing fragile ornaments or ones with small, detachable parts where children or pets can reach them
- Use no more than three light sources on any one extension cord. Place the extension cords against the wall to avoid a tripping hazard, but do not run cords under rugs, around furniture legs or across doorways
- Turn off all decorations and tree lights before going to bed or leaving the house
- When hanging lights outdoors, fasten them firmly with staples or hooks to avoid wind damage. Also be sure to keep plugs off the ground away from puddles and snow
These holiday safety tips and more are offered by the National Safety Council to help you enjoy a safe and happy holiday season.
