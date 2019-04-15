Society

Say it With Clay Fundraiser

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Here's your chance to snag a piece of original art made by a local celebrity, while supporting children and adults with disabilities.

Say It With Clay, Faces of Value 5
April 25, 5-9pm
Collingswood Grand Ballroom
315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, NJ 08107
Click here for tickets

