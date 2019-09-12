Society

School bus driver resigns after student denied access to bus

A school bus driver in New Hampshire has resigned after an 11-year-old student was denied access to the bus.

Home surveillance video captured the moment Bryanna Guitard tried to board the school bus Monday morning.

All of a sudden the door shut and the bus pulled away.

The seventh-grader says she doesn't normally take the bus, but her mother was on bed rest.

Bryanna's mom immediately contacted the superintendent and owner of the bus company.

She says she was told the driver did not see Bryanna, and wanted to apologize in person.

However, hours later, the driver resigned.
