School production of 'To Kill a Mockingbird' to include 'N word'

School production of 'To Kill a Mockingbird' to include 'N word.'

WISCONSIN (WPVI) --
After much debate and controversy, a high school production in Wisconsin of "To Kill a Mockingbird" will go on with the "N word" in the dialogue as scripted.

The use of a racial slur in the play prompted the district to cancel the show on opening night.

They were afraid the language would incite protests.

But then they had a change of heart.

The district met with the students to use this show as a teaching tool.

The district is now including community conversations both before and after the play to increase awareness of racial injustices.

