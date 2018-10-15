School production of 'To Kill a Mockingbird' to include 'N word'

After much debate and controversy, a high school production in Wisconsin of "To Kill a Mockingbird" will go on with the "N word" in the dialogue as scripted.The use of a racial slur in the play prompted the district to cancel the show on opening night.They were afraid the language would incite protests.But then they had a change of heart.The district met with the students to use this show as a teaching tool.The district is now including community conversations both before and after the play to increase awareness of racial injustices.-----